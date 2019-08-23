COVINGTON -- Eastside improved to 4-1 on the season against Social Circle thanks to another dominant performance in the circle from standout senior pitcher Kailey Rusk.
Rusk tossed a complete game shutout to hand the Indians a 6-0 loss. She allowed just two hits while striking out 16 batters. Her season-high in strikeouts came in a 12-inning loss to ranked Locust Grove when she struck out a career-best 17.
At the plate, the Eagles were led by sophomore’s Natalie Ray and Lauren Burnett, who each recorded two hits in the win. Ray scored a team-best two runs while Burnett drove in a pair.
The Eagles also received RBIs from Rusk, who launched a solo home run and Kelsey Ellis. Both Ray and Ellis stole two bases in the victory.
Eastside has now shut out back-to-back opponents after run-ruling Salem to open Region 4-AAAA play, 18-0. Rusk earned the win, striking all nine outs via strikeout without allowing a hit in three innings of work.