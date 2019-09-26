COVINGTON -- Lauren Burnett doesn’t often miss an opportunity to drive in runners.
With two runners on in the bottom of the fifth, in stepped Burnett, who on the third pitch of the at-bat, doubled home Alysa Cruz and Natalie Ray to give the Eastside its first lead of the game, 2-1.
Burnett’s 2-out double was all the Eagles needed to separate themselves from rival Newton. THe Eagles went on to score four times in the inning and went on to defeat the Rams 4-1 behind a 12-strikeout performance in the circle from senior Kailey Rusk.
Rusk surrendered only her fifth earned run of the season in the second inning. Following a 1-out single from freshman Kyla Stroud, Aulora Edwards tripled home Stroud on a ball hit into the left-center field gap.
After escaping the inning without further damage, Rusk recorded her 200th strikeout of the season in the third inning against Newton’s Hayden Pearson, who pitching for the Rams, had a great game in the circle working through four innings.
Allowing just four hits and no runs through Pearson’s first four innings, trouble began to brew in the fifth.
Pearson recorded a quick out to begin the inning, but allowed the next two batters that she faced, Cruz and Ray, to reach safely. Cruz singled and Ray walked to start the rally.
The Rams’ sophomore pitcher rebounded and got Eastside’s Ava Anglin to fly out for the second out of the inning.
One strike away from getting out of the inning unscathed, Burnett delivered for the Eagles with her 2-RBI double to hand Eastside its first lead of the game. After hitting Rusk with a pitch, Alysee Dobbs singled home Burnett to extend the lead to 3-1.
Heather Henderson added to the Eastside lead with the eagles’ third 2-out hit of the inning, a single that scored pinch runner Christina Grant.
Eastside’s 4-1 lead heading into the sixth inning was all Rusk needed to shut down the Rams. Rusk breezed through the sixth inning on just nine pitches before working around two hits in the seventh to end the game with a victory.
Dobbs and Henderson each tallied two hits on the night, as did Newton’s Stroud and Edwards.