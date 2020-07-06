Eastside standout defensive back Devin Brown pledged his commitment to Murray State late Sunday night.
Set to enter his senior season, Brown turned in a breakout junior campaign for the Eagles after finishing with 55 tackles, two interceptions and one sack.
Brown made a statement during the Eagles’ 2019 playoff loss to Mary Persons, recording 16 tackles and five for a loss, season high’s in both categories.
Standing at 6-foot-3, Brown has seen time at both defensive back and outside linebacker during his time at Eastside.
