COVINGTON -- The Eastside swim teams are off to a fast start this season after improving to 3-0 last week at the Turkey Splash.
The Eagles’ boys and girls teams won their first meet of the season at the Alcovy Invite before taking first place at the Rockdale Invite. Four school records have already fallen this season including three on the girls team.
Sophomore standout Alice Kennedy broke two records in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:08.54 and in the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 2:01.93 while senior Corinne Hanson sent a new school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:15.03 and on the same 200 Freestyle. Kennedy and Hanson were joined on the relay with senior Gracie Greenich and freshman Rai’Jene White.
Junior Luke Boardman was the lone male to set a new school record for the Eagles, doing so in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49.76.
Under the direction of head coach DeAnna O’Brien, she has chalked the Eagles’ early success this season to an increased practice regime that is proving to work thus far.
“We have redesigned our practice regimine to include three hours of intense dry land workouts per week where we can really focus on building that team unity and accountability to one another,” O’Brien said. “We are very pleased with all of our swimmers dedication to the redesigned program and we are definitely seeing the results in the pool.”
The Eagles have also began training at a new practice facility located at Oxford College of Emory University.
“We are very excited about our new practice location,” O’Brien said. “It’s closer to home, giving our swimmers more time to dedicate to their studies and to have time with family and less time on the road.”
The Eagles will be back in action on Dec. 7 to take on Heritage High School at Johnson Park in Conyers.