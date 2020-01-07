MONROE -- While the Eastside wrestling team did indeed leave points on the board during Saturday’s East Metro Duals, their fourth-place finish out of 20 teams was one assistant head coach Sam Miller was happy with.
With head coach Earl Larminer sidelined with the flu, the duties were handed off to Miller, who helped coach the Eagles two a second-place finish, two third-place finishes and three fourth-place finishes.
Their 117 team points were 18 more than the Eagles accumulated last season in their sixth-place finish as a team.
“Overall, I felt like we did a good job,” Miller said. “I’m very happy with us getting fourth, especially when you’ve got teams like Elbert County, Rockdale and North Oconee and all of these other good teams. I felt like we did well, but there is still room for improvement and things we have to tune up before we go into battle on Friday.
Facing stiff competition in Elbert, Rockdale and North Oconee, who finished 1-3 in the tournament, respectively, the Eagles had their fare share of battles against the Top 3 teams.
Of the six Eastside wrestlers to place in the Top 4 in their respective weight classes, four lost to the eventual champion. Zack Cason, who took home second at 132 pounds, lost to Rockdale’s Chris Ponce in the finals, who is currently 29-0 on the season.
Cason, who had previously lost to Ponce at the South Metro Duals, took an early 2-0 lead after scoring a first-period takedown. From that point on, Ponce took control before pinning Cason 4:51 into the match.
Kyan Bennett, who won a South Metro Duals title at 170 pounds last month, lost to Rockdale’s Jovanni Butler in the second round competing at 160 pounds. Butler went on to win the 160-pound weight class while Bennett battled back for a third-place finish.
Cameron Fleming was pinned in the semifinals by Monroe Area’s Dalvin Branch, who went on to win the 220-pound weight class. Fleming faced off against Newton’s Micah Bryant in the third-place match and defeated him 6-3.
Junior Seth Martin had his chances at an East Metro Duals title ended by Rockdale’s Ed Pollard in the semifinals. Martin won via disqualification over Pollard in last month’s South Metro Duals before winning the 285-pound weight class title.
In the rematch Saturday, Pollard bested Martin with a pin before losing his third-place match to Alcovy’s Yahir Coronado 5-2. Martin had previously defeated Coronado 4-1 on Friday.
Rounding out the top placers for the Eagles included senior Cory Christian, who lost to Rockdale’s Ya’Donnis Hardaway in the 145-pound third-place match. Hardaway defeated Christian on Friday and defeated him once more in sudden victory, 7-5.
Owen Lane lost to Monroe Area’s Mason Brown in his 106-pound third-place match to settle for fourth.
“When the tournament was over, I told the guys that this was a really good, what I call, a slap-in-the-face tournament,” Miller said. “I had kind of fallen into a lul over the holiday break and I felt like the guys had, too. It was the best thing we needed going into this week with the area duals.”
Eastside will have a quick turnaround this week when they travel to Woodward Academy Friday to compete in the area duals, looking to secure a spot at the Class AAAA state duals later this month.
After missing out on a spot at state in both 2017 and 2018, the Eagles finished second to Woodward in last year’s area duals to qualify.