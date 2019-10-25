ATLANTA - Six touchdowns in three quarters.
Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said his team had to, “start fast” and, “bring their own juice” to get a road victory over Druid Hills, and they certainly brought it — to the tune of a 42-0 shutout on the road.
The Eagles (5-3, 4-1 Region 4-AAAA) outplayed the Red Devils in all phases, while also taking advantage of their miscues. The opening kickoff and ensuing drive set the tone.
Druid Hills was flagged for an offsides penalty on the kick, leading to a short field for Eastside. After being aided by a personal foul on the defense, the Eagles struck quickly. Junior running back Sincere Johnson darted in for a 12-yard score with 10:15 remaining in the first quarter.
After a quick defensive stop and a short punt, the Eagles once again had great field position. Senior wide receiver Giovanni Macek scored on a 41-yard pass from senior quarterback Noah Cook to give the Eagles a commanding 14-0 lead.
Late in the first half, special teams made their play of the night for Eastside. Deep in Red Devils territory, the Eagles blocked a punt. After inheriting another short field, Johnson scored again, this time on a 1-yard score to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles fourth touchdown came only minutes later.
Senior linebacker Trace Nicholson picked off Red Devils quarterback Sterling Knowles and ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown, increasing their lead to 28-0. Druid Hills would turn the ball over again before the half ended.
The Red Devils’ defense was finally able to force a few punts in the second quarter, and their offense started to put together a promising drive. However, on an option play, a bobbled pitch resulted in an Eagles fumble recovery.
Cook tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to senior wide receiver Jeffery Haynes with less than a minute left in the half. At the break, the Eagles led the Red Devils 35-0.
A 22-yard score by sophomore Dallas Johnson in the third quarter capped the scoring for Eastside, who have now scored 40-plus points in consecutive weeks, both resulting inwins.
Facing a fourth-and-goal situation late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles’ defense preserved the shutout by forcing an incomplete pass. The unit pressured the Red Devils’ quarterback into errant throws all throughout the night.
After the game, coach Hoff lauded his team’s practicing, along with their potential.
“We’re practicing better,” Hoff said. “Doing a good job through the week — they’re seeing it pays off on Friday night. We don’t think we’ve hit our ceiling with this team.”
His quarterback echoed his thoughts.
“We had a really good week of practice, and we came out and executed well,” Cook said.
Not surprisingly, both also mentioned defense and special teams as keys to the decisive win.
“This game’s all about taking care of the football. Our defense did a great job getting the ball back. Huge special teams play with the blocked punt. Making impact plays definitely helps your offense.
Cook added, “The defense set us up well. There wasn’t much for us to do but execute.”
With the victory, the Eagles now move to 5-3 on the season, improving to 4-1 in region play.
When asked about momentum after two high-scoring wins, coach Hoff said he wants to, “keep stacking weeks of practice,” focusing on preparation.
Consecutive wins have the Eagles positioned to be playing their best football of the season at the right time, as they try to follow up last season’s success — an undefeated regular season, a county-record 12 wins, and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
The Eagles play their third straight away game at McDonough High School next Friday night before wrapping up the regular season at home against Hampton High School the following Thursday.
EASTSIDE 42, DRUID HILLS 0
Eastside 21 14 7 0 — 42
Druid Hills 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
Eastside: Sincere Johnson 12n run (Ezra King kick), 10:15
Eastside: Giovanni Macek 41 pass from Noah Cook (King kick), 5:50
Eastside: Johnson 1 run (King Kick), 1:50
SECOND QUARTER
Eastside: Trace Nicholson 30-yard interception return (King kick), 10:45
Eastside: Jeffery Haynes 16 pass from Cook (King kick), :49.2
THIRD QUARTER
Eastside: Dallas Johnson 22 run (King kick), 6:00
FOURTH QUARTER
None