Eastside defeated New Manchester 37-7 Friday night, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA state football playoffs.
It is the second time in three years the Eagles (10-2) have reached the quarterfinal round. They advance to play at Jones County in next week's Elite Eight.
Eastside also made the AAAA quarterfinals in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.