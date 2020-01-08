COVINGTON -- A 23-point fourth quarter helped Eastside pull away late from Luella in a 64-49 victory Tuesday night at home.
Locked in a battle with the Lions through three quarters, Chauncey Wiggins scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth while the Eagles knocked down 10 free throws, six of which were converted by Myles Rice.
Rice led the way with 16 points for the Eagles while Miokaye Grant chipped in with 10.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 6-1 in Region 4-AAAA play and remain in second place behind No. 1 Woodward Academy, their only region loss this season.