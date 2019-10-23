Eastside Eagles (4-AAAA)
Coach: Troy Hoff
Record: 4-3, 3-1 region
Last week: Beat Salem 45-6
Druid Hills Red Devils (4-AAAA)
Coach: Myron Burton
Record: 2-5, 0-4 region
Last week: Lost to North Clayton 6-0
Outlook
Fresh off a big 45-6 victory at Salem last Friday night, Eastside finds itself in great shape with three Region 4-AAAA games remaining on the schedule. Sitting at 3-1 in region play, the Eagles will travel to Druid Hills this Friday, an 0-4 team in region play.
The Eagles will be paced by senior quarterback Noah Cook, who turned in one of his best performances of the season last week at Salem. Cook threw for a season-high 312 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, two to Giovanni Macek and one to Kenai Grier.
On defense, the Eagles were led by Trace Nicholson’s team-high 11 tackles and one fumble recovery. Kyle Shivers turned in a 10-tackle performance and recorded a sack. Mark Jackson recorded two on the night.
They will be tasked in slowing down Druid Hills wide receiver Graham Connell and quarterback Sterling Knowles, the Red Devils’ two biggest offensive threats. The Red Devils lost last week to North Clayton in a close battle, 6-0.
A win for the Eagles would move them to 4-1 in region play with two games remaining on the schedule. The Eagles continue to control their own destiny for the rights to the region’s No. 2 seed.