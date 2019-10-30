Eastside Eagles (Region 4-AAAA)
Coach: Troy Hoff
Record: 5-3, 4-1 region
Last week: Beat Druid Hills 42-0
McDonough Warhawks (Region 4-AAAA)
Coach: Eric Solomon
Record: 3-5, 2-3 region
Last week: Lost to Hampton 36-7
Outlook
Eastside head coach Troy Hoff will likely be one of the first to tell you that the Eagles’ 2019 season hasn’t gone fully as expected.
While the fifth-year head coach knew there would be challenges in 2019, thanks to their large turnover of varsity starters from last season’s historic 12-1 team, what he couldn’t anticipate happening were injuries.
With an inexperienced running back corps and injuries at wide receiver, Hoff’s Eagles have managed well in recent weeks. After dropping their first two games of the season, the Eagles have since rebounded with a 5-1 record and have positioned themselves well with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Their work, however, is far from over.
The Eagles, in all likelihood, will need victories in their last two regular season games in order to secure a No. 2 seed in the upcoming state playoffs. A No. 2 seed would also give the Eagles a home playoff game in the first round.
Ready to challenge the Eagles first is McDonough, a team in the midst of a rough patch. The Warhawks’ 2-1 region record has since turned into a 2-3 record and has them on the outside looking in for one of the region’s Top 4 seeds.
The Warhawks are led by starting quarterback Isaiah Massay and running back Jeremias Williams. While the Warhawks are averaging just over 20 points per game in 2019, two points higher than last season, their defense is surrendering just shy of 35 points per game. Their 276 points allowed is second worst in Region 4-AAAA.
For Eastside, points have not been hard to come by in recent weeks. Outside of their 49-7 loss at home to No. 3 ranked Woodward Academy, the Eagle are averaging 37.8 points per game and have hit the 40-point mark in back-to-back games.
In the Eagles’ 42-0 shutout of Druid Hills last Friday, senior quarterback Noah Cook was very efficient, throwing for 146 yards on 9 of 14 passing. Cook tossed touchdowns 10 and 11 on the season while the Eagles rushed for 125 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
Junior running back Sincere Johnson scored two touchdowns on the ground while sophomore Dallas Johnson scored once.
Last year: Eastside won 41-0
Location: McDonough