GRIFFIN -- Eastside failed to score a point in the second quarter but only trailed by five points at halftime to host Spalding at their annual Thanksgiving Classic.
The Eagles entered halftime trailing the Jaguars 22-17 after their rough offensive second quarter, but didn’t let that phase them in what turned into a dominant second half for Eastside behind a team-high 22 points from junior guard Myles Rice.
Looking to secure the tournament’s championship, the Eagles scored 37 second-half points to win the game by nine over the Jaguars, 54-45.
The Eagles never allowed more than 12 points in any quarter on defense and did enough down the stretch to hand host Spalding their third loss of the season. The Eagles out-scored the Jaguars 24-12 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Chauncey Wiggins joined Rice in double figures with 19 points with 15 coming in the second half. Rice scored 11 of his 22 points in the opening quarter and nine more in the third.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season.