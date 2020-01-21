MACON -- After being swept out of last year’s Class AAAA state duals, the Eastside wrestling team ensured that wouldn’t happen again when Michael Joseph pinned Burke County’s Cameron Jones Friday morning at 126 pounds.
The victory gave the Eagles a commanding 46-0 lead over the Bears in the first round of the wrestlebacks, clinching victory for the Eagles with six bouts still left on the card. Looking to end the match in the strongest way possible, the Eagles went on to shut out the Bears in dominant fashion, 82-0.
Looking to stay alive Friday afternoon, the Eagles matched up against Northwest Whitfield in the wrestlebacks quarterfinals and found themselves locked in a tight battle through the first 10 bouts.
Eastside dug itself out of an early 17-11 deficit and fought back to take a 19-17 lead following a James Brundage 9-2 decision at 126 pounds. Zack Cason increased Eastside’s lead to 22-17 at 132 pounds following a close 10-7 victory, but things took a quick turn in favor of Northwest Whitfield from that point forward.
The Eagles’ maintained a slim 22-20 lead after a Chandler Day loss at 138 pounds, but that would be Eastside’s last lead of the match. Northwest Whitfield won the final five bouts to win the dual 43-22, ending Eastside’s tournament in the process.
Eastside never led against North Oconee Thursday morning in the first round of the tournament. The Eagles were tied 6-6 and later trailed 15-12 after a Seth Martin pin in the heavyweight match, but struggled from there.
The Eagles managed to score victories at 120, 132 and 152 pounds, however. Sophomore standout Austin Wilson recorded a dominant 12-0 victory at 120 before Cason won 12-2 at 132 pounds.
Cason’s victory trimmed North Oconee’s lead to 33-20 with four bouts remaining, leaving the door open for a potential Eastside comeback, but the Eagles’ chances were eventually thwarted after back-to-back pins at 138 and 145.
The losses put Eastside behind by 25 points, 45-20, mathematically eliminating for winning the dual with two bouts left. Keiron Payne-Cooper was the last Eagle to win a bout against North Oconee after pinning Peyton Fanning in the third period at 152 pounds.
Five Eastside wrestlers won at least two bouts during the Eagles’ three-match state duals. Wilson was the lone Eagle to go 3-0 while both Cason and Martin each went 2-0. Cameron Fleming (220) and Kyan Bennett (170) each went 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.