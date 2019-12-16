HAMPTON -- The Eastside wrestling team finished fourth at the annual South Metro Duals this past weekend with 158 team points after placing eight wrestlers.
Heavyweight Seth Martin and Kyan Bennett at 170 both took home first-place finishes.
Martin pinned Mount Zion’s Marquavious Green in the heavyweight finals to complete a 4-0 day. Martin, wrestling in his first tournament of the season, was named the most outstanding heavyweight.
Bennett made his run to the finals with a pin of Jonesboro’s Jahmin Young and a major decision victory over McDonough’s Jacoby Culberson. In the finals, Bennett defeated Woodward’s Ben Valdes via pinfall.
Cameron Fleming made a great run to the finals for the Eagles before losing to Rockdale’s Kaleb Walley to settle for second. Fleming earned a sudden victory over Mundy’s Mill’s Terungwa Unongo in the quarterfinals before winning in a tiebreaker over Locust Grove’s Karson Nolan, the No. 7 ranked wrestler in Class AAAAA.
Cory Christian (145) and Keiron Payne-Cooper (160) finished in fourth for the Eagles. Christian lost to Rockdale’s Ya’Donnis Hardaway in the third-place match while Payne-Cooper lost to Ola’s Christopher Newman in the third-place match.
Chandler Day (138) and Trevan Waterman (106) took home a fifth-place finish while Owen Lane (113) finished in sixth to round out the top placers for the Eagles. Zack Cason (132) lost in the consolation semifinals.
The Eagles finished fifth in last year’s South Metro Duals.