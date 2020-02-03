HAMPTON -- One year removed from sending eight wrestlers to sectionals out of the Area 4-AAAA traditional meet, Eastside increased its number of qualifiers to 11 Saturday afternoon at Hampton, including four area champions.
Sophomore standout Austin Wilson was joined by James Brundage, Cameron Fleming and heavyweight Seth Martin as Eastside’s 2020 area champions, a vast improvement for all four. Wilson took third at last year’s meet while Fleming and Martin settled for runner-up finishes. Brundage will head to sectionals for the first time.
Five Eagles placed second on Saturday including Zack Cason, Chandler Day, Cory Christian, Kyan Bennett and Landon Sinyard. All but Cason have advanced to sectionals for the first time. Cason will make his second consecutive trip, this time competing at 132 pounds.
Owen Lane and Colton Fibiger both took third at the meet. Lane and Fibiger are also first-time sectionals qualifiers for the Eagles. Rounding out the sectionals qualifiers for the Eagles included Trevaun Waterman, Ethan Cronan and Keiron Payne-Cooper, all of whom finished fourth.
