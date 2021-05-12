The Eastside Youth Football Camp, run by the Eagles’ coaching staff, is scheduled for July 19-21 at Eastside High School.
New head coach Jay Cawthon and his staff will welcome campers from kindergarten to eighth grade for sessions that run from 5 to 7 p.m. each day. Registration is required by July 14 and cost is $50 per camper.
For more information, follow @EastsideFB on Twitter.
