Jay Cawthon.jpg

Jay Cawthon

 Special Photo

The Eastside Youth Football Camp, run by the Eagles’ coaching staff, is scheduled for July 19-21 at Eastside High School.

New head coach Jay Cawthon and his staff will welcome campers from kindergarten to eighth grade for sessions that run from 5 to 7 p.m. each day. Registration is required by July 14 and cost is $50 per camper.

For more information, follow @EastsideFB on Twitter.

Recommended for you

+25
Most popular dog breeds that don't shed

Most popular dog breeds that don't shed

Stacker compiled a list of the 26 most popular dog breeds that don’t shed based on 2020 data from the American Kennel Club's Hypoallergenic Dogs list; those that don't have a ranking are either not registered with the AKC or are newly registered this year. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.