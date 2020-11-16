Eastside senior Aralyn Everett signed a letter of intent with the Georgia College women’s soccer program last week.
Everett has scored 75 goals in 47 matches in her three high school seasons, including 11 in a 2020 season shortened to eight games by the COVID-19 pandemic. She had 30 goals as a freshman for a Sweet 16 team, and had a school-record 34 goals as a sophomore as the Eagles reached the Elite Eight for the first time.
“Aralyn is a tremendous young lady and soccer player,” Eastside coach Joel Singleton said. “She’s a hard worker and is old school tough. She has an engine that runs full throttle and it’s what makes her exciting to watch. She’s been an amazing scorer for EHS and I am excited for her senior season in addition to seeing her be able to sign early with a program of the quality of GCSU.”
