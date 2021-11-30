Eastside seniors Dallas Johnson and Jalen Farmer earned two of the top individual awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAA Football Team selected by the league’s coaches.
Johnson, a running back, shared 8-AAAAA Player of the Year honors with Apalachee senior Colby Sikes, a running back and returner. Farmer, an offensive and defensive lineman, was voted 8-AAAAA Lineman of the Year.
Eastside put three players on the all-region first-team offense — H-back/fullback/tight end Cole Shannon, offensive lineman James Amos and kicker Rodney Williams. The Eagles’ were represented on the first-team defense by linebacker Christian Benson.
Eastside’s second-team selections were running back Kenai Greer, offensive lineman Marcus Metcalf, linebacker Jean Claude-Joseph and defensive back Esean Arnold. The Eagles’ Devon Duplessis (linebacker), Clayton Schutte (offensive line), Jaydon Fain (kicker), Jordan Edwards (defensive back) and Aeron Gresham (defensive back) were named honorable mention all-region.
