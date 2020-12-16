Eastside defensive standout Devin Brown signed with the Murray State University (Ky.) football program on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The defensive back/linebacker prospect helped Eastside to a 10-3 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals this season. The Eagles had one of the top defenses in Class AAAAA.
Brown had 43 tackles (four for losses), an interception, two caused fumbles and five passes defended during the 2020 season.
(0) comments
