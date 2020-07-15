Griffin Autry, a 2020 Eastside graduate, has made a commitment to the Clayton State University men’s golf program.
Autry was low medalist at the Newton Cup three times during his high school career. He also played in the state high school tournament his first three years before his senior season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic.
