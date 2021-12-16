Eastside Eagles' Katie Oakley signed to play college soccer at Georgia Southern University. Pictured (front row, left to right) mother Blanca Oakley, brother Ethan Oakley and father Leslie Oakley. (back row, left to right) Eastside assistant coach Macie Smith and head coach Joel Singleton.
Katie Oakley surrounded by members of her Eastside Eagles soccer team after signing her NLI to play at Georgia Southern University.
Eastside senior Katie Oakley signed last month with the Georgia Southern women's soccer program.
Oakley is the 17th girls soccer player from Eastside to sign with a college, and the second to sign at the NCAA Division I level. A midfielder and forward, she has scored 34 goals in her first three seasons of high school play. She also has played defense and has stepped in at goalkeeper, the position she plays with the club team. She was a big part of the record setting three-year goals against average of 1.27 set by the 2019 thru 2021 Eagle teams.
During her career, the Eagles have set program records by reaching the Elite Eight (2019), recording the most wins and best overall record in a season at 15-4-1 (2019) and reaching as high as No. 5 in the state rankings (2021).
"Katie is an awesome young lady," Eastside coach Joel Singleton said. "Great character and a joy to coach. She always works hard and leads by example. I'm excited for this opportunity at Southern. They're getting a great student and athlete. I look forward to seeing her shine during her senior season for the Eagles."
