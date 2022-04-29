Eastside_logo.jpg

Eastside’s Michael Simmons was one of the top performers at the Region 8-AAAAA Track and Field Championships at Winder.

Simmons won the 200-meter dash in 21.61 seconds and the 400 in 48.36. Eastside also won the boys 400 relay in 3:23.54.

