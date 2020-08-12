Mya Cummings, a 2020 Eastside graduate, has signed with Middle Georgia State University’s women’s soccer program.
She is the 14th player in program history to play college soccer. She also will joins fellow Eagle Liz Ozburn at NAIA school this year.
Cummings scored 10 goals and was a major contributor to the 2018 Eagles team that returned to the state playoffs for the first time since 2012, eventually matching the 2012 squad by reaching the Sweet 16. In 2019, the Eagles reached the Elite Eight for the first time in program history and Cummings netted seven goals. Cummings served as co-captain with Ozburn and recorded eight goals and six assists in the 2020 season, shortened to eight matches by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I chose Middle Georgia because it felt like home,” Cummings said. “I like that the coach pushes his players but he also looks after them and holds them accountable. The soccer program does well in their division and also plays teams outside of their division. As a freshman, I feel I can bring a competitive spirit and a winning attitude. … I am really happy about getting to play with Liz in college and I can't wait to have fun our freshman year.”
Middle Georgia earned the program’s first NAIA Women’s National Soccer Tournament bid in 2019.
