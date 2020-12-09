Two Eastside softball players earned all-state honors this week from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
Natalie Ray was named a first-team selection, while teammate Lauren Burnett made the second team. The two players earlier received the two top awards from Region 8-AAAAA — Ray was Offensive Player of the Year and Burnett was Defensive Player of the Year.
