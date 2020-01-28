Salem inducted its second batch of members into the school’s Hall-of-Fame Class of 2020 over the weekend at the conclusion of the girls basketball game.
Heather Richards (soccer coach), Marquez McCoy (basketball), Chelsea Denson-McCreary (track and field), Tyler Askew (track and field), Ayana Mitchell (basketball), Kyle Allen (baseball), Darren Wilkins (basketball coach) and Bob Cresswell, the school’s first principal.
Last week, Akil Baddoo (baseball) and Dontavius Wright (track and field) were inducted. Salem inducts athletes every two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.