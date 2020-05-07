Emory Oxford head men's and women's tennis coach Pernilla Hardin was recently named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tennis Hall of Fame.
In six years, Hardin has guided the Eagles to both the men's and women's national championships. The men have won five national championships during her leadership in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. She has guided the women's team to five national championships in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The women's team finished second in the nation in 2014.
Both the men's and women's team has earned all-academic team and individual awards as well. Hardin has been NJCAA Coach of The Year eight times.
Hardin played four years of college tennis in Florida. During her freshman year at Florida Junior College (now Florida State College of Jacksonville), she finished with a singles record of 27-0 and won the singles state championship tournament at her position. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in health and during that time was awarded the NAIA National Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship Award. She also won the state singles championships at her position both years and helped the UNF tennis squad to nationally ranked finishes of No. 2 and No. 3.
Since that time, she has been a college coach, a USTA team coach and an Atlanta Lawn and Tennis Association (ALTA) women and junior coach.
Just this year, the athletic department's Most Outstanding Male Athlete award was renamed in honor of Hardin.
