ATHENS — Just two plays into UGA’s biggest game of the season against Notre Dame, starting cornerback and Eastside graduate Eric Stokes suffered an apparent knee injury while making a tackle.
Stokes was immediately taken off Dooley Field and eventually made his way into the Bulldogs’ locker room under his own power for further evaluation.
stokes returned to the sidelines later in the first quarter with helmet in hand, but remained on the sidelines for most of the game. In and out of the Bulldogs' defensive hurdles during television timeouts, Stokes did make a return to the game in the second half.
While Stokes was limited, the former Eastside standout was on the field for the final defensive play of the game, a fourth-and-8 with 48 seconds remaining in the game.
Stokes has made seven tackles on the season and has broken up three passes in the Bulldogs’ first four games of the season.