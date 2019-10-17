Heritage Patriots (3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Corey Johnson
Record: 3-3, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Greenbrier 27-0
Evans Knights (3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Lemual Lackey
Record: 3-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Lakeside 14-10
Outlook
After an up-and-down start to the Patriots’ season, a 27-0 shoutout on the road at Greenbrier to open Region 3-AAAAAA play has Friday night’s hosts feeling good about their upcoming matchup with Evans tomorrow night.
The shutout marked the Patriots’ third of the season after previously shutting out Salem and Arabia Mountain. Last week against the Wolfpack, junior quarterback Derrick Thomas tossed two touchdowns through the air in a game the Patriots dominated from start to finish.
On defense, the Patriots were led by Kobe Friend’s team-high nine tackles and two tackles for a loss. The stout Heritage defense also recorded five sacks on the night with five different players each getting a piece of the action.
The Knights defeated Lakeside-Evans in a close battle, 14-10 to join Heritage and Alcovy as the three undefeated teams in region play.
Last meeting: Evans won 31-13
Location: Heritage High School