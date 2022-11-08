The John Sprague Wrestling Room at Rockdale County High School is full of energy and anticipation as the Bulldogs enter the 2022-23 season.
The Bulldogs graduated only one wrestler last year, so an experienced roster returns as they look to carry on the strong Rockdale wrestling tradition. Last year, the Bulldogs were once again State Duals qualifiers and also sent 12 wrestlers to State Traditionals, including two individual region Champions in sophomore Angel Ayala and junior Brandon Conley.
Head coach Alonzo Allen (a former two-time state champ for Rockdale) says he expects two newcomers — senior Kasino Garland and freshman Christian Lucero — to be major contributors this season and hopes promising sophomore Luka Heron is ready to take the next step.
Allen is also excited about making a splash on the girls side with junior Nyla Barmore, sophomore Julieta Estrade and senior Zuri Njenga.
"The kids are working really hard to meet the Rockdale wrestling standard," Allen said. "We've had some solid workouts. Once we add our wrestlers coming from the football team, we'll have a much more complete lineup."
The Bulldogs enter uncharted waters in a new eight-team region this season with Alcovy, Woodward Academy and several schools from Clayton County. But as always, Rockdale is expected to compete for one of the top spots in the new region.
The Bulldogs open their season at home Friday night against Jonesboro.