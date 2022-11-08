WR1.jpg

Rockdale County returns an experienced wrestling team from the 2021-22 season.

The John Sprague Wrestling Room at Rockdale County High School is full of energy and anticipation as the Bulldogs enter the 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs graduated only one wrestler last year, so an experienced roster returns as they look to carry on the strong Rockdale wrestling tradition. Last year, the Bulldogs were once again State Duals qualifiers and also sent 12 wrestlers to State Traditionals, including two individual region Champions in sophomore Angel Ayala and junior Brandon Conley.

