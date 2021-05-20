Atlanta Falcons 2021 Pro Bowl selection Grady Jarrett, as a part of the NFL’s celebration and support of football across all levels, presented a gift Thursday to his alma mater, Rockdale County High School.
Rockdale will receive a $2,500 donation through the NFL Foundation to support the return of youth and high school football in the Atlanta market.
“The NFL Foundation is proud to provide Pro Bowl players with the opportunity to give back to their club markets, careers, and help shape the futures of hundreds of young athletes,” said Alexia Gallagher, NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation. “Proper equipment, fields and other necessities are pivotal for the return of youth and high school football and these grants will allow the players to help the programs that mean the most to them personally.”
Since the 2017 Pro Bowl, more than $1.5 million dollars in NFL Foundation grant funding has been awarded to more than 150 youth and high school football organizations throughout the country.
Jarrett is heading into his seventh season with the hometown Falcons, who drafted him out of Clemson in 2015.
