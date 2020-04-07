Grady Jarrett, a member of the Atlanta Falcons who grew up in Conyers, is providing meals throughout the month of April to first responders in the city of Atlanta and his hometown in Rockdale County.
Zaxby’s, an official partner of the Atlanta Falcons, is supporting Jarrett in the endeavor.
“I feel like it’s the least l can do with them taking the risk going out there every day and being on the front lines and making sure the world is still operating, people are being taken care of,” said Jarrett, a former star at Rockdale County. “I feel that my family and I feeding them Zaxby’s meals to just make sure that they have something to eat is just a small gesture to show that their work is appreciated.”
Every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the month of April, Zaxby’s will drop off hot meals at five different locations — Atlanta Fire Station 1, Atlanta Police Headquarters, Rockdale County Fire Rescue, Rockdale County Sherriff’s office and Conyers Police Department.
As a result of these drop-offs, Jarrett will provide nearly 5,000 meals by the end of this month.
