Each week during the high school football season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Football Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week.
This week’s candidates are:
Xavier Eutsey
School: Salem
Last week: Salem wide receiver Xavier Eutsey set two new career-high marks list Friday against Woodward Academy after catching five passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Eutsey’s 145 yards and two scores were each career-highs.
Courtney McBride
School: Heritage
Last week: Heritage’s Courtney McBride scored a 5-yard touchdown for the Patriots while also recording 2.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss to pair with one forced fumble. McBride finished third on the team in total tackles with eight.
Nyland Green
School: Newton
Last week: Newton’s Nyland Green scored one of two offensive touchdowns for the Rams last Friday against Grayson while also recording four tackles on defense and intercepting one pass. Green’s touchdown came on a 71-yard catch-and-run.
Sincere Johnson
School: Eastside
Last week: Eastside running back Sincere Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns against Druid Hills last Friday. He was the only Eagle to score multiple touchdowns in the game.