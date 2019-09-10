Each week during the high school football season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Football Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week's candidates are:
Darnell Stephens
School: Rockdale County
Last week: Rockdale County senior Darnell Stephens caught a 68-yard touchdown pass against Discovery and intercepted two passes including a 9-yard pick six.
Terrence Reid
School: Eastside
Last week: Eastside running back Terrence Reid rushed for a team-high 93 yards and scored three touchdowns against Alcovy in Week 3. Reid's longest rush of the game came on a 36-yard run in which he scored a touchdown.
Andrae Robinson
School: Alcovy
Last week: Alcovy's Andrae Robinson rushed for a season-high 148 yards on 11 carries against Eastside in Week 3, including a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Robinson averaged nearly 14 yards per carry.