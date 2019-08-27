5bbc6f958d75a.image.png

Each week during the high school football season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Football Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.

This week's candidates are:

Jeffery Haynes

School: Eastside

Last week: Eastside's Jeffery Haynes was a bright spot in the Eagles' 58-21 loss to Ola. The senior was responsible for all three touchdowns, two receiving and one returning. Haynes finished the game with 75 yards receiving and also recorded an interception on defense. 

Jerrol Hines

School: Newton

Last week: Newton's Jerrol Hines stole the show on offense for the Rams in their Week 1 victory over Alcovy last Friday after scoring two touchdowns. Hines finished his night with a team-high 104 yards receiving on four catches and rushed for 26 yards and a score. He also converted a 2-point conversion. 

Derrick Thomas

School: Heritage

Last week: After entering the game at quarterback late in the first quarter, Heritage's Derrick Thomas helped lead the Patriots on three touchdown drives. Thomas finished the game with 157 yards on 7 of 12 passing and threw three TD passes before the game was called in the third quarter. 

Conn0r Mack

School: Rockdale

Last week: In Connor Mack's debut in 2019, the junior rushed for a team-best 101 yards on 11 carries and was named Offensive Player of the Week by head coach Jamie Baldwin. It marked Mack's first career 100-yard rushing performance. 

Week 1 candidate profiles

You voted:

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed