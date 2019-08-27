Each week during the high school football season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Football Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week's candidates are:
Jeffery Haynes
School: Eastside
Last week: Eastside's Jeffery Haynes was a bright spot in the Eagles' 58-21 loss to Ola. The senior was responsible for all three touchdowns, two receiving and one returning. Haynes finished the game with 75 yards receiving and also recorded an interception on defense.
Jerrol Hines
School: Newton
Last week: Newton's Jerrol Hines stole the show on offense for the Rams in their Week 1 victory over Alcovy last Friday after scoring two touchdowns. Hines finished his night with a team-high 104 yards receiving on four catches and rushed for 26 yards and a score. He also converted a 2-point conversion.
Derrick Thomas
School: Heritage
Last week: After entering the game at quarterback late in the first quarter, Heritage's Derrick Thomas helped lead the Patriots on three touchdown drives. Thomas finished the game with 157 yards on 7 of 12 passing and threw three TD passes before the game was called in the third quarter.
Conn0r Mack
School: Rockdale
Last week: In Connor Mack's debut in 2019, the junior rushed for a team-best 101 yards on 11 carries and was named Offensive Player of the Week by head coach Jamie Baldwin. It marked Mack's first career 100-yard rushing performance.