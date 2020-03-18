Jarrett Laws still remembers the encephalitis scare of the late 1990s while coaching football at Tampa Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida.
The mosquito-borne virus caused high school games in South Florida to be played on Monday’s at 4 p.m. with minimal crowds in attendance, a big adjustment for the young offensive coordinator at the time.
Roughly 20 years later, now the head football coach at Salem High School, the veteran coach said he’s never seen anything like the current coronavirus outbreak that has caused the shutdown of Rockdale County schools for the next four weeks.
“That’s probably the closest thing I’ve seen to what we’ve got going on right now, but no means was it at the scale of change that we’re going through right now,” Laws said.
While the current shutdown of Rockdale County schools has directly impacted spring athletics such as baseball, soccer, tennis, golf and track and has put those seasons in jeopardy, it has also crept its way into sports currently in the midst of their offseasons.
With spring football practices scheduled to take place in early May, less than two months away, losing the next few weeks will be a blow for Laws and his team.
“For us, it kind of puts us behind the eight ball,” Laws said. “We’ve got a lot of classroom time in. Having that being taken away from us, we’re trying to rework our calendar. We create an installation calendar and this is going to put us about four weeks behind.
“Consequently, if we are fortunate enough to have a spring practice, it is probably going to cut into the playbook a little bit as far as some things that we wanted to see. But I don’t panic too much because spring is all about can we block, can we tackle and who is a dog.”
Fortunately for Laws and the Seminoles, staying in close contact with players on the team won’t be an issue moving forward.
“Our position coaches break things down into individual position groups and they have already been meeting once a week through either Skype or the Google Hangouts app,” Laws said. “They have online meetings where they review stuff and do little quizzes and Q&A’s with the coaches. So we already had a mechanism in place to stay in contact with the kids from a knowledge standpoint.”
With the potential of losing spring football all together becoming a real concern across the state of Georgia, it wouldn’t be the first time for Laws and his staff at Salem.
“When I first got to Salem, that first spring we ended up not having a spring ball session because of some equipment issues,” Laws said. “We have a contingency plan for it. We’ve already started talking about how we would make it up during the summer (this year) depending upon what the GHSA would allow us to have during the summer time. Hopefully we don’t have to implement it. But if we do, we think we can keep ourselves caught up.”
A lot of the same can be said for spring football in Newton County. With Newton, Eastside and Alcovy High School’s still scheduled to reopen after two weeks of closure, two weeks sooner than Rockdale County schools, spring football plans are still up in the air.
“Going forward long term, I think that’s yet to be determined,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said. “I think there is a very good chance that we won't have spring ball. I’m hoping that our spring sports are able to get out and compete. I’m hoping that’s still a possibility. I think we’re just too far away to make any determination on that part.”
Hoff and the Eastside football team will not play a spring football game this season, a plan they have had in place for several years now.
With their offseason, spring and summer schedules already set in place, Hoff said it’s now a matter of making the proper adjustments as more information on the COVID-19 outbreak becomes known.
“The big picture here is that our calendar is pretty easy to adjust,” Hoff said. “We’re not in season. I know it’s an inconvenience for a lot of people, but at the same time, the big picture and reality of everything is that we’re going to be OK. We’re going to be able to function.”
Meanwhile, Hoff said he and his staff are staying in constant contact with their players and are focused on taking care of their families in this unprecedented time.
“The No. 1 priorty is taking care of our kids and families and making sure that everybody is healthy and has supplies,” Hoff said. “As football coaches, it’s spring ball, so most of us already had a plan in place. If we get the opportunity to get on the field and get some practices in, we’ll just have to make adjustments and go from there.”
