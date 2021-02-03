The Newton Rams honored five players who signed with college football programs on Wednesday.
Three of the Newton players signed with Coffeyville Community College (Kans.) — offensive lineman Malachi Arnett, offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock and running back Quincy Cullins. Defensive backs Eugene Tavares and Nijay Willis signed with Independence Community College (Kans.).
They join two Rams who signed earlier in the December period, Nyland Green (Georgia) and Darius Green (Minnesota).
