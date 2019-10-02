Newton’s rushing attack continues to improve
Heading into the season, many of the talks surrounding the Newton football program was of its high-powered passing attack.
With senior wide receivers Robert Lewis, Jerrol Hines and Diondre Glover all capable of scoring on any given play, many expected the Rams’ passing attack to be it’s strong point in 2019.
Through five games, the Rams’ running attack, anchored by sophomore Quincy Cullins, has proved to be the true anchor and identity of the team.
Newton’s rushing attack was on full display last Friday at Westlake. Cullins led the Rams with 166 yards rushing while the team totaled 250. Cullins, Hines and Josh Hardeman each scored a rushing touchdown for the Rams in the game.
While the Rams’ passing attack has still proved to be deadly at times, the consistency of the Rams’ rushing attack has stolen the show through five games this season.
Heritage's offense still a work in progress
Outside of Heritage’s first-quarter touchdown against South Gwinnett, a 21-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Derrick Thomas to wide receiver Adrian Maddox, the Patriots’ offense struggled to score points, much like it has all season.
After managing to score three touchdowns against a winless Salem team in Week 1, the Patriots have since scored only four offensive touchdowns in their previous four games, leading to a 2-3 record.
With starting quarterback Derrick Thomas fighting through injuries in the Patriots’ last two games, the Patriots have turned to freshman Ormoni Marshall, who scored a touchdown in Week 5, but failed to do so in Week 6.
The Patriots will take Friday off in what will be their final BYE week of the season before gearing up for their Region 3-AAAAAA state beginning at Greenbrier on Oct. 11. Greenbrier is 0-4 on the season and has allowed 42.8 points per game.
Rockdale hits first road block of season
Offense has been hard to come by for Rockdale County at times this season.
While the Bulldogs’ offensive struggles had yet to cost them a victory in 2019, it did last Friday night on the road at No. 2 ranked Dacula, who handed Rockdale County its first loss of the season, 35-0.
Trailing by only two touchdowns at halftime, 14-0, the Bulldogs failed to work itself back into the game and struggled down the stretch. Seven of Dacula’s 21 points in the second half were a result of an interception returned for a touchdown.
Junior running back Connor Mack, who entered the game with 367 yards rushing, was held to just 41 yards on seven carries while quarterback Chandler Peters was held to 71 yards on 12 of 21 passing.
On defense, the Bulldogs added interceptions 16 of 17 of the season, but struggled to contain Dacula’s Trenton Jones and Kaleb Edwards who combined to rush for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
The Bulldogs will look to shake off their struggles Friday when they open Region 8-AAAAAAA play at home against undefeated Shiloh.
Rams proving that they can compete in Class 7A
After falling short in their first true test of the season to Buford in Week 5, many questioned if Newton could compete against the state’s top teams. After traveling to Westlake and leaving with a convincing 31-14 victory, the Rams proved that in a wide-open Class AAAAAAA, they can compete.
Newton’s Week 6 opponent, Westlake, was fresh off a good showing against then No. 1 ranked Grayson. The Lions held a 14-7 halftime lead over Grayson before eventually losing 35-21.
The Rams used their defense and potent rushing attack to defeat the Lions on the road, a recipe that could prove to be very useful down the stretch. With their 5-game Region 8-AAAAAAA slate starting Friday at South Gwinnett, the Rams will look to further their statement against a Comets team off to a solid 3-2 start.
Salem offense is starting to figure things out
For the first time in 2019, Salem’s offense showed a glimpse of what they are capable of moving forward.
The Seminoles recorded season-highs in points scored with 32, rushing yards with 246 and receiving yards with 245. Their 491 yards of offense against McDonough accounted for nearly half of Salem’s total yards this season.
Junior quarterback Daniel Scott tossed for a career-high 245 yards on 18 of 25 passing. His completions (18), completion percentage (73 percent), average yards per completion (13.6) and quarterback rating (116.1) were all career highs for the right-hander.
Scott also accounted for a career-high 106 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Willis Sheppard also ran for a career-best 130 yards on the ground on 15 carries and scored once.
Six different receivers caught a pass from Scott, including 10 from Xavier Eutsey, who eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark for the second week in a row with 121 yards. Mikal Osgood caught three passes for 66 yards while Jalyn Singletary caught two passes for 32 yards.
While Salem’s biggest offensive showing of the season failed to translate into a victory for the Seminoles, who lost the game 42-32, all signs are pointing toward a Salem team trending in the right direction.