Rockdale County football schedule 2019
Aug. 23 at Eagle’s Landing
Aug. 30 Alcovy
Sept. 6 Discovery
Sept. 13 Heritage
Sept. 27 at Dacula
Oct. 4 Shiloh
Oct. 18 South Gwinnett
Oct. 25 at Archer
Nov. 1 at Grayson
Nov. 8 at Newton
Heritage football schedule 2019
Aug. 23 Salem
Sept. 6 at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Sept. 13 at Rockdale County
Sept. 20 Arabia Mountain
Sept. 27 South Gwinnett
Oct. 11 at Greenbrier
Oct. 18 Evans
Oct. 25 Alcovy
Nov. 1 at Grovetown
Nov. 8 Lakeside
Salem football schedule 2019
Aug. 23 at Heritage
Aug. 30 at Coffee
Sept. 13 Alcovy
Sept. 20 at Hampton
Sept. 27 McDonough
Oct. 11 at Druid Hills
Oct. 18 Eastside
Oct. 25 Woodward Academy
Nov. 1 Luella
Nov. 7 at North Clayton