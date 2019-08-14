Rockdale County football schedule 2019

Aug. 23 at Eagle’s Landing

Aug. 30 Alcovy

Sept. 6 Discovery

Sept. 13 Heritage

Sept. 27 at Dacula

Oct. 4 Shiloh

Oct. 18 South Gwinnett

Oct. 25 at Archer

Nov. 1 at Grayson

Nov. 8 at Newton

Heritage football schedule 2019

Aug. 23 Salem

Sept. 6 at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Sept. 13 at Rockdale County

Sept. 20 Arabia Mountain

Sept. 27 South Gwinnett

Oct. 11 at Greenbrier

Oct. 18 Evans

Oct. 25 Alcovy

Nov. 1 at Grovetown

Nov. 8 Lakeside

Salem football schedule 2019

Aug. 23 at Heritage

Aug. 30 at Coffee

Sept. 13 Alcovy

Sept. 20 at Hampton

Sept. 27 McDonough

Oct. 11 at Druid Hills

Oct. 18 Eastside

Oct. 25 Woodward Academy

Nov. 1 Luella

Nov. 7 at North Clayton

