MILLEDGEVILLE — The Georgia College Department of Athletics is pleased to announce its 2019-20 class for the Georgia College Athletics Hall of Fame. The final of the two inductees is Georgia College Softball alum Mandy (Chandler) Sibilsky.
The most decorated pitcher in GC Softball history, Sibilsky, an Eastside graduate, was both an All-American and Academic All-American in her career. A three-time All-Region selection with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as well, she was named to the All-Peach Belt Conference Team in each of her four seasons.
A complete student-athlete, she was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team in both her junior and senior seasons. She is all over the school recordbooks, ranking first in strikeouts, shutouts, wins and innings as well as fewest walks per game. She also holds the Peach Belt career mark in strikeouts with 1,207 and posted four no-hitters in her career. Her 23 strikeouts in the NCAA Regional Title game victory over Lenoir-Rhyne in 2006 remains the NCAA Division II record for whiffs in a single contest.
Sibilsky will join previous inductees Keidra Baitey, Jennifer Joiner and Joni Frei from softball, Phil Arp, John Kurtz, Rusty Kea, Greg Winters, Chris Carr, Keith Slocumb, Justin Mills and Tom Gorman from baseball, Duward Whelchel, Julia Roudkovskaya, Anna (Haggkvist) Sundstrom, Jay Torrence, Nancy Groesch, Lars Lindblom, Michelle Palethorpe and Lilia and Luiza Biktyakova from tennis, Robert Williams, Leonard Scott and Julius Joseph from men’s basketball, Sherita Ballard and Betty Jaynes from women’s basketball, David Robinson and Alex McMichael from golf, Missy (Thomas) Swicord, Geza Martiny and Yeini (Gutierrez) Thompson from gymnastics, broadcaster Scott MacLeod, former athletic director and golf coach Michael Peeler, former athletic director and basketball coach Stan Aldridge and the 1981 National Champion Gymnastics Team.
Sibilsky and tennis alum Erick Siqueira will be honored as part of the Alumni Awards Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 2. There will also be an Athletics Social at the Bobcat Volleyball game Friday, Nov. 1 in the Centennial Center.