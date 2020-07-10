Abbie George, a 2018 graduate of Heritage who has spent the last two seasons playing soccer at Georgia Military College, is set to transfer to Brenau University to continue her career.
George was a standout for the Patriots and signed with Georgia Military out of high school. George did not see action as a freshman, but put together a great sophomore campaign for the Bulldogs, scoring two goals and dishing out eight assists in 16 starts.
Brenau, located in Gainesville, Georgia, is an NAIA Division II program that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
