Georgia College's Jordan Thomas attempts a shot against Augusta last season.

 GC Athletics

Jordan Thomas averaged 18 points, four rebounds and three assists over two games this week. His best effort came in the win over Tampa Sunday, scoring 26 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in his career.

