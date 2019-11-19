Jordan Thomas averaged 18 points, four rebounds and three assists over two games this week. His best effort came in the win over Tampa Sunday, scoring 26 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in his career.
Former Heritage standout Jordan Thomas reaches 1,000-point mark at Georgia College
