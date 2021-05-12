Fresh off a stellar spring football season at Gardner-Webb University (N.C.), former Heritage star Devron Harper announced Wednesday he has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Harper, a standout in football and track and field at Heritage, figures to be coveted on the recruiting front after earning first-team All-American honors from Stats Perform in the spring — he was GWU’s first selection as a first-team All-American since 2013. He ranked among the national leaders with an average of 18.2 yards per punt return, including a conference-record 93-yard TD against 17th-ranked Monmouth. He averaged 114 all-purpose yards in four spring games, averaged 28.8 yards on kickoff returns and was an All-Big South Conference selection at kickoff return specialist, punt return specialist and receiver, where he caught 16 passes for 171 yards.
In 16 career games at Gardner-Webb, the sophomore has 2,056 all-purpose yards — 67 catches for 824 yards, 999 kickoff return yards and 219 punt return yards. He has four plays of more than 85 yards, three of those more than 90, in his two seasons.
Harper posted offers from Mercer and Western Carolina on social media in the hours following his announcement.
Harper was the Region 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year in 2018 at Heritage after leading the region in receiving yards and return yards — he had 1,568 all-purpose yards. He also intercepted eight passes on defense. That came on the heels of a 2017 season when he caught 83 passes for 1,087 yards, earning all-region honors.
As a high-schooler, Harper was just as well known in track and field after winning the state championship in the high jump at 6 feet, 8 inches.
