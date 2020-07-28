A breakthrough college football season brought an honor this week for Devron Harper.
The former Heritage star was a first-team All-Big South Conference selection at punt returner after starring in 2019 as both a receiver and returner. He totaled 1,600 all-purpose yards as a college freshman, including 51 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns at receiver.
In his first college game at Charlotte, Harper took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. He had a knack for big plays as a receiver, too. In a game against Hampton, he caught TD passes of 70 and 90 yards.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder was the Region 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year in 2018 at Heritage after leading the region in receiving yards and return yards — he had 1,568 all-purpose yards. He also intercepted eight passes on defense. That came on the heels of a 2017 season when he caught 83 passes for 1,087 yards, earning all-region honors.
As a high-schooler, Harper was just as well known in track and field after winning the state championship in the high jump at 6 feet, 8 inches.
