Former Newton standout Isaiah Miller was itching to prove himself worthy of a spot in the starting five last January in his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
While Miller was still averaging 26 minutes per game off the bench for the Spartans, the sophomore had started only once. With conference play starting to kick off, Miller thought he was ready for his shot.
“I’m not going to anything away from anybody, but I would say like 2-3 games before I was a starter, I felt like I was ready to have a bigger role and do more for the team,” Miller said.
Fresh off a blowout loss to Wofford 72-43, Miller made only his second start of the season in a home game against Furman and scored a career-high 25 points, dished out three assists and stole three passes in an 89-79 win.
From that point forward, Miller has started in 30 consecutive games for the Spartans.
“Last year was fun,” Miller said. To learn, grow into a bigger role and earn a starting spot was fun. It basically created the role that I have this year.”
Miller went on to win the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year award, due in large part to the sophomore shattering the single-season school record for steals with 104. On the offensive end, Miller finished the season averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 assists per game.
Heading into his junior season, Miller was named the preseason Conference Player of the Year and so far, the Covington product has lived up to the hype.
Miller is averaging 17.3 points, good enough for third in the conference and is seventh in assists with 3.1. On defense, Miller is averaging 1.8 steals, the fourth-best mark in the conference.
The Spartans are currently allowing the fewest points in the conference on defense, something Miller takes a lot of pride in.
“I’ve gotten way better as a defender since I’ve gotten to UNCG,” Miller said. “If I was doing that in high school, you’d probably have to call me the best defender in the nation right now. It’s all a process as my coach says. I’m just taking it one day at a time and continuing to grow and learn as a person, on and off the court. I just think that it’s going to be there in the long run.”
Outside of improving his shot in the offseason, one of Miller’s biggest goals was to become a better leader. Miller and the Spartans said goodbye to Francis Alonso, the team’s leading scorer last year and biggest voice on the team.
With Miller an established starter on the team and with two years of experience under his belt, he felt his leadership qualities heading into the 2019-20 season needed a boost.
“Right now, I’m starting to get the flow of it,” Miller said. “The first couple of games I kind of didn’t know how to do it. But I can tell as the season has gone on and have experienced certain things in games, I can tell that I’m starting to get a feel for things. How I have to talk to certain players, how I have to treat the team a certain way. Having energy during games so that they can have my back when I need them to.”
Miller has helped lead the Spartans to an 8-3 record this season including a win at Georgetown. The Spartans lost to then No. 1 Kansas 74-62 earlier this season and lost on a buzzer-beater to NC State 80-77 last Sunday.
Having the opportunity to play against Georgetown and beat them 65-61 was a great experience for Miller and his team.
“That was really awesome,” Miller said. “That arena was huge. The fans came out packed. It was a huge win and I think we needed that. It was a grind-it-out game for us. We had Caleb get hurt. I got hurt for some of the first half. A lot of guys stepped up that game.”
For the second time in Miller’s collegiate career at UNCG, he was able to share the court with a former Newton High School teammate. Last year, Miller faced off with Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans. This season, Miller challenged Kennesaw State’s Armani Harris.
Miller scored 25 points and stole a season-high four passes against Harris and the Owls on Dec. 4.
“It’s very special,” Miller said. “It’s always a pleasure playing against some of my old brothers. They’re still family. Ashton and Armani are my brothers forever. Armani and I talked after the game and I was just giving him some pointers about him individually and what he can do for his team.”
Outside of his defense, Miller has made a name for himself as one of the nation’s premiere dunkers. Standing at only 6-foot, Miller has been featured on Sportscenter’s Top 10 list on multiple occasions for his vicious in-game dunks.
Starting his dunking career in the eighth grade, Miller said there is still room for improvement in that department.
“I think I can do some more dunks,” Miller said jokingly. “I think I can do more than I’ve shown, but right now, I’d give myself like a six or a seven on my rating. I’d give myself an 88-89 in NBA 2K.”
Miller said he would still rather be referred to as one of the nation’s top defenders, rather than for his hops.
“I’d rather have that name,” Miller said. “I have a grit on defense. I have a chip on my shoulder because when I play, I want to stop the best player out there. I want to go out there and prove to everybody that they’re not going to score the ball.”
Outside of his own personal achievements and goals, helping lead his team back to the NCAA Tournament next March is his No. 1 priority. The Spartans fell just short last season after making the tournament as a No. 13 seed in 2018 when Miller was a freshman.
“It has definitely placed a big chip on my shoulder to get back there,” Miller said. “That was an amazing thing to do and was an amazing feeling to have a team in there. I think it’s time for us to go deep in the tournament instead of just being excited to be there. We have the talent. We have the size. I think we definitely have a very big chance of getting back this year.”