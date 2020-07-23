Former Newton basketball standout Isaiah Miller has withdrawn from the NBA Draft with plans to return for his senior season at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Miller declared April 3 for the draft and spent recent months preparing for pro basketball and gauging his draft stock. Players had until Aug. 17 to withdraw their name from the draft pool, but Miller didn’t wait that long.
“I just felt like it was the right thing to do to put my name in there and hear teams’ feedback and what they think of me,” Miller told the Citizen last month. “I want to know what I have to work on and what my strengths are. For me, it’s all about going to the right team… teams that want to use you and make you useful. I just want to play against the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.”
Miller, who transferred from Eastside to Newton before his senior year, helped lead the Rams to a 28-2 record and a Region 8-AAAAAAA championship by averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and 3.1 steals. He also earned All-Region and All-County honors as a senior.
As a UNC-Greensboro freshman, he averaged 8.3 points and 1.4 steals per game off the bench and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team. He took over starting point guard duties as a sophomore and was named first team All-Southern Conference. He averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading the Southern Conference with 2.9 steals per game.
Miller carried the momentum of his sophomore campaign into his junior year where his average of 17.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals earned him the honors of Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.