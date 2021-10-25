From an early age, former Newton High basketball standout T.J. Clark aspired to play professionally. But there’s no way he could have known way back when that the realization of his dream would come so soon.
“I’ve been wanting to be a pro since I first started playing basketball,” Clark said during a recent telephone interview. “That’s all I was working for, so one day I could be a professional. It came early and it’s a blessing, but it’s not the end. It’s just the beginning.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard, who led the Rams with 14 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2020-21 season, announced in September that he was skipping his final high school season to sign with the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League, an organization offering promising young players ages 16 through 18 the chance to improve their skills and monetize their talent and likeness.
“It feels good to be a professional and to be in this position,” he said. “But I can’t feel too good and get complacent. I have to keep working and keep grinding so I can get to the (NBA). This is a small step to my destiny.”
Overtime Elite does not lack for star power. Clark is aligned with Team Fanning, led by Tim Fanning, who has coached basketball around the world and was an Atlanta Hawks assistant. In addition, Kevin Ollie, who spent more than a dozen years in the NBA and coached UConn to the men’s national title in 2014, is Overtime Elite’s head coach and director of player development, and former University of Georgia and NBA star Damien Wilkins serves as dean of athletic experience and culture.
Clark said the decision to eschew his senior season — as well as a possible college experience — and join the professional ranks wasn’t an easy one, but he felt it was the right one.
“It was a definitely a tough decision to make, but when I talked with my coach and my teammates and asked them what they think about me leaving in general, and they were telling me it was the right decision if I thought so,” he said. “It was a big process, but this will help me make the next step. I want to be a pro, so going pro was a big step.”
Overtime Elite will kick off the season on Friday, Oct. 29 with a series of games against Vertical Academy from Charlotte, N.C., Calvary Christian from Columbus and Dr. Phillips High from Florida. One of 27 players under the Overtime Elite umbrella, Clark said he’s more than ready to get started.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “We’re looking forward to going out there and showing everybody all the work we’ve been putting in and the time we’ve been putting in. It’s going to be a very exciting time and I’m excited. Every time I think about it, I can’t wait. I’m on my tippy toes.”
While many of the players at Overtime Elite had already graduated from high school before signing up, Clark is still pursuing his diploma. He spends several hours a day in class before an extensive afternoon practice of three hours or more.
“I like the routine,” he said. “Now that I’m used to it, it’s a good thing. I see progress in myself every day. I know what they’re giving to us and I know it’s working because I see progress in myself and in my teammates. And I see progress in our coaches. I see that it’s working and I feel it for me and everybody around me.”
Clark will earn his diploma at the end of his one-year association with Overtime Elite and said he plans to pursue a college degree down the road.
“Regardless of whether this works out or not, I’m definitely going to get my degree,” said Clark, who said he’d received eight college offers (from mid-majors like Jacksonville, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina) and had drawn interest from both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Noting that “iron sharpens iron,” Clark said that he’s already seen a marked improvement in his skill set, no doubt due to the high-level coaching he receives and the day-to-day competition he faces with his teammates.
“I feel I’ve gotten extremely better,” he said. “The progress I’ve seen from when I started until now is way bigger than the progress I could have made working by myself the whole summer.
“Being here, my priorities are paying attention to detail and being focused. It matters to be skillful and athletic and all that, but you have to have the mindset and the focus to pay attention to the details and tighten up.”
Away from his Covington home for the first time in his young life, Clark reminds himself every day that he made the correct call with regard to his future.
“It’s kind of tough and I miss home, but I’m an independent person,” he said. “So I know at the end of the day this is making me a man and it’s bettering me. I’m in a better situation and it’s making my family have a better situation also. I feel this is the right place for me.”
