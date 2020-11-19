Ashton Hagans’ NBA opportunity happened shortly after Wednesday night’s draft ended.
The former Newton and Kentucky Wildcats point guard agreed to a two-way rookie contract (NBA/G-League) with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple reports, when teams passed him over in the draft. Three of his former Kentucky teammates were drafted, led by first-rounders Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley, but Hagans went undrafted.
Hagans was one of ESPN analyst Jay Bilas’ top six remaining prospects at the draft’s conclusion.
In addition to being one of the SEC’s top defenders, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds as a Kentucky sophomore. He made the SEC All-Defensive Team each of his two college seasons, and was the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman.
As a high-schooler, Hagans was the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and Mr. Georgia Basketball as a junior at Newton before bypassing his final high school season to enroll early at Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.