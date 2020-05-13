Former Newton star Ciara Bryan plans to return to the University of Georgia softball team for the 2020 season, the school announced Wednesday night.
Bryan had her senior season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but will take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow spring sports athletes one extra season of eligibility in 2021. Four of her senior teammates — Mary Wilson Avant, Alley Cutting, Justice Milz and Mahlena O’Neal — also will return next season.
Georgia was 23-5 in the shortened season, and finished with a No. 14 ranking in the NFCA and USA Softball polls. The Bulldogs began the season with eight straight wins, including the first seven coming by way of run rule. In all, they won via run rule in 17 of their 23 victories. In 28 games, they outscored their opponents 214-65.
“Dawg Nation, it looks like you get me for another year and I’m super happy to go all out and give you guys my best one last time,” Bryan said in a Georgia release. “The 2021 season will be a show to watch. See you soon. Go Dawgs.”
Bryan led the Bulldogs with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, 33 hits, 39 runs, 74 total bases, an .860 slugging percentage and 15 stolen bases in 2020. The outfielder’s 11 home runs co-led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally. Her 39 runs scored led the SEC by six, her 31 RBIs ranked 12th nationally and her 74 runs were sixth nationally. She also went 15 of 16 on stolen bases.
Of her 33 hits, 17 went for extra bases for an .860 slugging percentage. In Georgia's final three games before the COVID-19 stoppage, she was 6-for-11 with three home runs, a triple, six RBIs and eight runs scored in two wins over South Carolina and one over Furman.
She has starred for Georgia since hitting .351 as a freshman in 2017, when she split her 46 starts among the outfield (18), shortstop (14), designated player (12) and second base (2). She was a third-team, NFCA All-Southeast Region selection, playing entirely at center field and hitting .328 with an SEC-best seven triples (seventh nationally).
In 2019, Bryan was a second-team All-SEC pick after hitting .317 with 11 home runs, five doubles, five triples and 36 RBIs.
