Starting in only the 12th game of his career, former Rockdale County standout Neville Hewitt made the most of his Week 1 nod while playing outside linebacker for the New York Jets.
The 26-year-old recorded eight tackles including four solo while also intercepting his second career pass. Hewitt’s interception against the Bills was his first since 2015 while playing for the Miami Dolphins.
Hewitt started in only four games for the Jets last season, but was tabbed the 2019 opening-day starter at weakside linebacker thanks to an injury to Avery Williamson, who was placed on injured reserve.
The former Bulldog has seen playing time at both outside and inside linebacker so far this training camp. Hewitt’s interception came with one minute remaining before halftime when Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s pass was tipped by Harvey Langi at the line of scrimmage before falling into the waiting arms of Hewitt near midfield.