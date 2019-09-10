ATHENS -- T.J. Warren made his final trip to his home state of Georgia this past Saturday while playing for Murray State, a game in which the former Rockdale County standout started in Athens against No. 3 ranked UGA.
Warren finished the game with five tackles including the games’ opening stop and helped hold the Bulldogs to only one touchdown in the first quarter. Warren said after the game that it was great to be back playing near his hometown of Conyers.
“It felt good in my senior year being back home playing in front of a lot of home fans, especially my mother,” Warren said. “(Playing against Georgia) definitely gives us a chip on our shoulder. It definitely shows that if we can hang with the No. 3 team in the nation, we can go into the OVC, run that and go to the national championship in Texas.”
After spending his first two seasons playing at Missouri in the Southeastern Conference, Warren transferred to Murray State before the start of the 2018 season. After making several starts as a junior and finishing with 28 tackles in 10 games, Warren said he feels much more comfortable to start 2019.
“I came here last year from Missouri and it was a big eye-opener because I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” Warren said. “I wasn’t feeling like myself, but this year, I do feel more relaxed and I feel comfortable.”
Warren and Murray State will play at Toledo next Saturday.