Former Rockdale County offensive tackle Christian Anderson made a commitment recently to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football program.
The 6-foot-7, 275-pound lineman earned All-Region 8-AAAAAAA honors last season as a junior with the Bulldogs. He transferred to Cedar Grove for his senior season after Rockdale County Public Schools announced the decision to move high school football to the spring — a decision the system changed its mind on recently.
